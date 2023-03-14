The Penrhiwgaled Arms, Cross Inn near New Quay held a successful charity curry night on 17 February.
A total of £350 was raised and shared between Blood Bikes Wales and RNLI New Quay.
The pub's landlord, Dave, was on hand to present cheques to representatives of the two charities recently.
Dave presents a cheque to Richard of RNLI New Quay (Picture supplied )
