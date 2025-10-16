We are supposed to live in the information age. Trouble is, if the Labour Government at Westminster gets its way, you will be kept in the dark about key developments in your neighbour that directly affect you.
And as much as we like to think that everyone is plugged in and connected to each other and everything in this brave new digital world, the reality is that many of us simply don’t have internet access, aren’t glued to our smartphones or computers every hour of the day.
We still rely on old fashioned ways of disseminating information and keeping us up to date.
That’s why public notices are vital. And with planned changes to the licensing laws, you might wake up to loud music booming from a local pub or hotel at ungodly hours of the morning - simply because you were never told that the facility had applied for late-night entertainment and drinking at all hours.
If you need to know what’s going on, public notices provide that service. And by simply visiting the UK public notices portal at https://publicnoticesportal.uk and entering your post code, all of the information about your neighbourhood is there. But not if Labour carries through on its proposals to change the way pubs and hotels inform you about what’s happening.
Public notices in this publication, for example, keep you informed about what development works are planned, what roads are being worked on, where footpaths are being shut, and information about where you can and can’t go, when and for for how long.
Gwynedd Council, for example, have made an Order, the effect of which is to prohibit any person from causing any vehicle to proceed in either direction along an unclassified road, known locally in Blaenau Ffestiniog as Jones Street, from Fron Fawr travelling south westerly up to a point by house number 37.
The road closure is necessary, Scottish Power say, to maintain the public health and safety of the residents.
Unfortunately, there is no suitable alternative route, but the council says access will be maintained for residents.
The order comes into effect on 4 November and will continue in force for a period not exceeding one month or until the work which it is proposed to carry out on the road is completed, whichever is the earlier.
At this stage Scottish Power and the council believe the work will last about 11 days.
