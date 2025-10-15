GISDA was established to address the needs of homeless and at-risk youths aged 14–25 across north Wales. Since 1985, the organisation has grown to offer a range of services, including supported accommodation, counselling, employability programmes, and LGBTQ+ support. Operating from hubs in Caernarfon, Blaenau Ffestiniog, and Pwllheli, GISDA continues to be a cornerstone of youth support in Gwynedd.