Gwynedd-based charity GISDA is celebrating its 40th anniversary.
To mark the occasion, Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts hosted a reception in the Houses of Parliament attended by GISDA staff, trustees, and people who have directly benefited from the charity’s services.
GISDA was established to address the needs of homeless and at-risk youths aged 14–25 across north Wales. Since 1985, the organisation has grown to offer a range of services, including supported accommodation, counselling, employability programmes, and LGBTQ+ support. Operating from hubs in Caernarfon, Blaenau Ffestiniog, and Pwllheli, GISDA continues to be a cornerstone of youth support in Gwynedd.
Mrs Saville Roberts said: “It was a privilege to welcome GISDA to Parliament and to celebrate their remarkable achievements over the past forty years.
“The charity’s work is a lifeline for young people in Gwynedd, offering not only shelter but more importantly, hope, dignity, and the tools to build independent lives.
“As someone who lives and works in Gwynedd, I see first-hand the challenges our young people face - from housing insecurity, mental health pressures, and employment challenges.
“GISDA’s presence in our communities is not just valuable, it is essential. Their work gives young people the confidence to believe in themselves and the support to take their next steps.
“During a recent visit to GISDA in Caernarfon, I was deeply moved by the stories shared by young people and staff.
“It is clear that GISDA is not just a service provider - it is a community, a safe haven, and a source of hope for so many.”
“GISDA ensures that those who are often marginalised have a platform, and I am pleased to promote their achievements in Westminster.”
GISDA Chief Executive Siân Elen Tomos added: “We are deeply honoured to mark the occasion of GISDA’s 40 years of service with a special invitation from our local MP, Liz Saville Roberts.
“Her recognition of our work and her continued support for young people in our community mean a great deal to us.
“This milestone represents four decades of dedication, compassion, and collaboration - celebrating the countless individuals, partners, and supporters who have contributed to GISDA’s journey.
“I am extremely proud of GISDA’s achievements over the past 40 years.
“My deepest gratitude goes to all the staff and board members, past and present, who have worked passionately and tirelessly to support the charity and the young people we serve.
“I would also like to thank our commissioners and funders, whose support has enabled us to develop and expand our services - without them, none of this would have been possible.
“Words cannot fully express my admiration for the young people I have met over the years.
“Their resilience and determination are truly inspiring, and it is both a privilege and an honour to do this work.
“We are all immensely proud of GISDA’s journey so far, and as long as the need remains, we will continue to advocate for young people and do our utmost to ensure that every young person has equitable access to services and opportunities, free from discrimination.”
