Abersoch RNLI has said goodbye and thank you to volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager, Wyn Jones who is retiring from the service.
Wyn has been a long-standing member of Abersoch’s team since 1984.
Initially sweeping floors and washing the boat, he enrolled as a volunteer crew member and eventually became helm of the Atlantic 21 lifeboat, completing his training in Cowes. He left the station at 45 but returned in 2008 as Launch Authority. He was appointed Lifeboat Operations Manager in February 2022.
He is one of the few RNLI volunteers who can say they have travelled up The Mall in London in an Atlantic 21 lifeboat having been selected to take part in celebrations to mark the 100th birthday of the Queen Mother. He also had the honour of attending the Buckingham Palace Garden Party the following day.
Wyn said “it has been an honour to work with such a fantastic team at Abersoch Lifeboat Station”.
He hands over the reins to Martin Turtle who has been volunteering with Abersoch RNLI since May 2008.
Martin said: “We have a fantastic crew here in Abersoch who always work well together. Wyn will be very much missed by us all and we thank him for his outstanding contribution over many years.”
In addition, Chas Myers has recently returned to the station as Launch Authority. Chas was invited to be volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer in 2000, and quickly realised he wanted to volunteer as a crew member.
He completed his training in 2001 and remained an active member of the team for nine years before retiring in 2010.
Chas said: “I’m delighted to be able to return to the station as one of the Launch Authority team and I look forward to being part of such a hard-working professional team.”
