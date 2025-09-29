Ceredigion planners are processing a planning application from Ceredigion Museum in Aberystwyth for external and internal repairs, rehabilitation and refurbishment of external walls, replacement roofworks, rooflights and associated works.
Planning applications can be searched by visiting https://publicnoticesportal.uk and you can search what’s going on in your area by simply entering your postcode.
The Labour Government in Westminster is planning to change some regulations that won’t make it necessary to issue public notices meaning, for example, you could be woken up by loud music coming from your neighbourhood pub that obtained a late-night entertainment license without you knowing.
Newspapers across the UK thank that’s not right, and are fighting to keep the public notices mandatory.
Here are some other application approved by local planners recently:
Gwynedd has approved with conditions an application from Cyngor Gwynedd, Bro Lleu Primary School Ffordd Y Brenin, Penygroes, Caernarfon, the construction and provision of a new modular building for the school nursery incorporating two classrooms, toilets, kitchens and external play areas, along with associated external works and landscaping.
The county refused permission, however, for a single-story garage at 1 Lon Engan in Abersoch.
If you’re a regular patron of the Black Lion Hotel High Street, Cardigan, you can look forward to having new toilets in the future. Ceredigion County Council have mulling over plans for new replacement toilets and a store to the rear with a patio area above, along with minor internal alterations and associated works.
The owners of Cefngrugos Fawr, Llanarth, have received temporary permission to install a temporary 10 ft by 28 ft caravan for the housing of a farm worker while an existing barn on the site is being converted to a farm worker dwelling. That barn conversion is covered by separate application with Ceredigion.
Planners at the county, however, have refused an application from the owners of Delfan, 4 Oxford Street, Aberaeron to build a home office and garage.
Gwynedd planners have allowed with conditions, the installation of two rapid electric chargers for vehicles at Plas Weunydd, Talywaenydd in Blaenau Ffestiniog. And the owners of 1 Tawnys Brooks, Mynytho, Pwllheli have permission now to demolish the existing conservatory and erect a new single storey extension there.
They did, however, refuse an application from the owners of Maes Gwyn, Lon Engan, Abersoch, who wanted to build a two storey side and rear extension and a single storey rear extension.
