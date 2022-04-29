Cwm Rheidol dedicated to the Queen for jubilee

Cwm Rheidol Woodland which has been dedicated to the Queen as a part of the Jubilee celebrations

CWM RHEIDOL woodland is to be dedicated to the Queen as part of the platinum jubilee celebrations.

His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales has unveiled a nationwide network of 70 ancient woodlands and 70 ancient trees to be dedicated to the Queen as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative.

The Queen’s Green Canopy is a unique tree planting initiative created to mark the platinum jubilee. Across the UK people are being invited to “Plant a tree for the Jubilee” to create a legacy in honour of The Queen’s leadership of the nation, which will benefit future generations.

With a focus on planting sustainably, everyone from individuals to Scout and Girl guiding groups, villages, cities, counties, schools and corporates will be encouraged to play their part to enhance our environment by planting trees during the official planting season between October to March. Tree planting will commence again in October 2022, through to the end of the Jubilee year.

As well as inviting the planting of new trees, The Queen’s Green Canopy has dedicated a network of 70 Ancient Woodlands across the United Kingdom and identified 70 Ancient Trees to celebrate the Queen’s 70 year reign.

Cwm Rheidol has been selected amongst 69 other woodlands across the UK to be dedicated to the Queen. In a statement released by the initiative, it explains that “in addition to the environmental interest, the high value woodland in Coed Rheidol and the dramatic scenery the site, in particular Devil’s Bridge and surrounding waterfalls have been a tourist attraction for centuries, with records of tourism going back to the mid-1700s.”

Coed Cors y Gedol in Dyffryn Ardudwy has also been dedicated to the Queen as part of the project.

Coed Cors y Gedol is an extensive restored ancient woodland.

To mark the launch of the initiative, The Prince of Wales recorded a video message under one of the 70 ancient trees which has been dedicated.

He said: “These working woodlands and magnificent trees span our nation’s amazing landscape and exist for everyone to enjoy. The Ancient woodlands and trees can be found in urban as well as rural environments, from National Parks to residential areas, representing the unique diversity of all corners of the United Kingdom.

“Trees and woodlands have a profound significance for us all – their steadfast and reassuring presence a reminder of our long serving Sovereign and her enduring dedication.

“Let us ensure that in her name we can now protect and strengthen this wonderful living Canopy for the next seventy years and, hopefully, way beyond. And, above all, let us ensure that future generations can celebrate and enjoy them.”