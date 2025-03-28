A Cwmann resident has been left without a phone line for nearly four months following disruption caused by Storm Darragh in early December.
Meirion John has been without a phone line since the 7 December, and despite repeated attempts to get the issue resolved, Openreach has continuously delayed repairs, citing various reasons for the ongoing lack of service.
Ann Davies the Member of Parliament for Caerfyrddin has been working closely with Meirion to push for urgent action from Openreach and recently met with her constituent to discuss his frustrations over the prolonged delay.
Expressing his deep dissatisfaction with the lack of progress, Meirion John commented: "It’s been an incredibly frustrating process — Storm Darragh hit in early December, and I’ve now been without a phone line for nearly four months.”
“Every time I ask Openreach, there’s a new excuse. I’m paying for a service but getting nothing in return, and there’s no sense of urgency from them.”
“Now they’re saying the telegraph pole is rotten and needs replacing, but why has it taken this long for them to address it?"
Ann Davies MP has been pressing Openreach to resolve the issue for months, highlighting concerns that rural communities are too often neglected when it comes to essential services.
“It is completely unacceptable that Mr John has been left without a phone line for this length of time.
“Reliable phone and broadband connections are vital, particularly in rural areas where alternative options are limited,”
“I have been working with Meirion to push Openreach for immediate action, and I will continue to apply pressure until this issue is resolved.”
The delays have left Mr John unable to make or receive calls, impacting everyday life and raising concerns about access to emergency services.
An Openreach spokesperson said: “We’re very sorry about the delays getting Meirion reconnected. Work to replace a damaged pole is due to be completed over the weekend and we’re planning for new cables to be installed as soon as possible.”