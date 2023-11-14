The founder of a club that allows people in Dolgellau with learning difficulties or disabilities to experience safe off road cycling is reflecting on its success.
The club, known as CyclePower, was founded seven years ago by Stephen Weake – launching its first site in Plas Menai.
The goal of the club was to offer a range of adapted bikes for free to people in the area, allowing them to get outside and enjoy riding in a safe environment.
They also offer ordinary bikes, as well as the experience of riding side by side on a tandem bike.
Riders are free to take their bike on a nearby cycle path for up to an hour before returning it to the cyclepower site.
Stephen said: “CyclePower was set up as a joint venture with Gwynedd Council, Byw’n Iach and The Outdoor Partnership, and Disability Cycling Wales. We launched to provide an activity for people with learning difficulties and disabilities.
“The experience not only offers the chance to get outside, but it also has a rehabilitation element to it. One of our riders is using one of our bikes to rehabilitate movement on one side of their body, which they lost after having a stroke”
Last year CyclePower expanded to launch its second location in Dolgellau, and on 25 September it celebrated the site’s one year anniversary.
CyclePower volunteer Isobel Weake said the Dolgellau site has flourished since its launch last year.
She said: “It’s been a busy year. We’ve built up a very good base of members and groups.
“It’s flourished, we regularly have between 20 to 30 people coming to our Sunday afternoon sessions.
“On Saturdays we offer a session to the Derwen Children’s Services as part of our partnership with the council. It’s great because it gives them a free activity to do on the weekend.”
Byw’n Iach Outdoor Activities Development Officer Tomos Cai Lloyd said working with cyclepower is an immensely rewarding experience and called the Dolgellau site incredibly successful.
He said: “For me, being part of CyclePower is an immensely rewarding experience, but really it’s the selfless volunteers who dedicate their time to run the Club who deserve the most thanks. Without them there is no CyclePower.
“The launch of the Dolgellau site last September has been incredibly successful and is now providing a valuable service for the population of Meirionnydd.”
The Dolgellau site is situated in the Dolgellau Rugby and Football club car park, at the start of the Mawddach trail. Sessions run on Sundays from 11am to 3pm.