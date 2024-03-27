Get out-and-about this Easter with Meirionnydd Ramblers.
Their walk on Thursday, 4 April sees them take in Moelwyn lakes and its foothills.
Blaenau Ffestiniog was once the slate capital of Wales and known as “the town that roofed world”.
Among its hills and mountains are the remains of quarries and mines, many now being slowly reclaimed by nature. The area provides wonderful walking and the industrial archaeology gives added interest to the walks, with old reservoirs, ruined buildings, steep inclines, and rusting machinery.
Today’s walk in the foothills of the Moelwyns heads up from the village of Croesor to explore some of the smaller lakes and mine workings before heading to the more extensive remains of the Rhosydd Quarry.
Skirting round above Llyn Stwlan to Bwlch Stwlan, we then head back downhill to join a quiet lane which we follow back to the start.
This is a group grade B walk. Please contact the leader if you would like to join this walk.
It is a circular walk, starts at 10am and is expected to finish at 4pm.
Start at Croesor car park, grid ref: SH631446
The start time is when the walk commences. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start.
It is a distance of 7 miles/11.3km, national grade: strenuous, with an ascent of 2400 ft/732m.
Contact Adrian on 01341 422893.
Walk the Three Peaks on Wednesday, 10 April.
This circular walk above Harlech takes in three modest tops, Foel Senigl (311m), Moel Goedog (388m) and Moel y Gerddi (381m).
After climbing up through the fields above the town, we reach a more level area. As we continue on our route we walk Bronze Age paths, pass an Iron Age hill fort and cross open access land to join the Taith Ardudwy. If we are fortunate with the weather the views are superb across Bae Ceredigion, down the Lyn and to the mountains of Eryri.
This is a group grade C+ walk.
Please phone the leader in the event of bad weather.
Start and finish times are 10.30am and 4.30pm.
Meet at Bron y Graig Uchaf Car Park (fee), grid ref: SH582309.
It is a 9 mile (14.5km) moderate walk.
Contact Carol on 01766 780351.