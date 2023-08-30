New Quay RNLI are currently trying to raise £105,600 through the New Quay Lifeboat Appeal, to train the volunteer crew to get to grips with their new Shannon all-weather lifeboat, which arrived in June this year and will replace the Frank and Lena Clifford of Stourbridge. The appeal funds are also going towards the transport of the launch equipment that will power the Shannon to rescue, saving lives for years to come.