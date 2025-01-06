The Cylch Meithrin in Llanfarian has been given the thumbs up by inspectors.
The nursery, based at Y Caban at Ysgol Gynradd Llanfarian, was visited by inspectors from Estyn and Care Inspectorate Wales in October.
In an inspection report released in December, the Cylch was rated ‘good’ by inspectors in all five inspections themes: wellbeing; learning; care and development; teaching and assessment; environment; and leadership and management.
“Nearly all children settle quickly and feel comfortable within the setting,” the report said.
“They cope successfully when they leave their parents and carers and clearly feel safe.
“Nearly all children interact positively with each other and with practitioners and visitors.”
The report added that “practitioners prioritise children’s safety and maintain effective procedures to ensure that children are healthy and safe.”
“All practitioners have formed positive relationships with children and speak to them gently and kindly and treat them with care and respect,” the report said.
“All practitioners use effective and consistent strategies to promote positive behaviour.”
Inspectors found that leaders of the Cylch “ensure that the environment is safe and welcoming and well maintained.”
“Leaders organise the indoor and outdoor environment effectively and ensure a wide range of interesting and exciting resources and equipment,” the report said.
“The environment enables children to make choices for themselves while playing and learning independently.”
Inspectors added that “leaders and practitioners have a strong relationship with parents and carers” and “communicate with them effectively for the benefit and development of the children”, while having a “close relationship” with the local school.
Inspectors recommended the nursery could further improve by developing children’s confidence in using the Welsh language increasingly during play, and expanding opportunities for children to learn about different cultures.
The setting will produce an action plan that shows how it will address the recommendations.