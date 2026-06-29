A Porthmadog man caught driving whilst disqualified with cocaine in his system has been banned from the road for four years and handed a suspended jail sentence.
Richard McDonagh, of 38 Pensyflog, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 16 June.
At Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on 15 April, the 40-year-old admitted charges of drug driving and driving while disqualified and uninsured on the A487 at Penrhyndeudraeth on 17 January.
Tests showed that McDonagh had cocaine in his blood, with checks showing he was disqualified from driving and the car was uninsured.
McDonagh was disqualified for 48 months and handed an eight week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months.
He must also undergo rehabilitation and treatment and pay cost of £85.
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