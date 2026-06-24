Education is “the key to unlocking our nation's potential”, according to the new education and Welsh language minister
Anna Brychan told the Senedd: “This government has made education a national priority, to raise standards in our schools and ensure the best conditions for learning and teaching.
“The education system is currently failing too many of our children and young people.
“A lack of talent is not the problem, neither is a lack of commitment.
“We have children and young people who are full of potential, and we have an able and dedicated workforce.
“We want the education system to function as one connected system: to support our children from early years right up to the point where they start working.”
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