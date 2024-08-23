Cyngor Gwynedd is eager to hear about potential candidate sites which may be suitable for development or protection, as part of the preparation for the new Local Development Plan.
Cyngor Gwynedd is preparing a new Local Development Plan for the Gwynedd Local Planning Authority area (the area of Gwynedd located outside Eryri National Park). The Plan will seek to address the housing, employment, social and environmental needs of Gwynedd residents for the period up to 2039.
The main purpose of the Local Development Plan is to provide guidance on the types of developments suitable in specific locations within the county.
Cllr Dafydd Meurig, Cyngor Gwynedd's Cabinet Member for the Environment, said: “We are eager for developers, landowners, Community Councils, and any other member of the public interested in how we plan our communities in the future to let us know about sites they want us to include in the Plan.
“This is an opportunity to either submit land for development or to highlight land that should be protected because of its environmental value, special landscape or social value. I call on the people of Gwynedd to make the most of the opportunity.”