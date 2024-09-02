The final decision on Tregerddan care home's future rests with Ceredigion council's cabinet after a committee failed to make any recommendations.
The proposal to close the Bow Street care home and move residents and staff to Hafan y Waun went before Ceredigion County Council's Healthier Communities Overview and Scrutiny Committee on Monday morning.
Cllr Carl Worrall, who represents Penparcau, proposed the care home be kept open, but the proposal was defeated.
The committee however failed to reach a decision on the home's future, so no recommendation will be passed on to the cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning, where a final decision will be made.
The council launched a consultation earlier this year in its plans to close the home and transfer residents and staff to Hafan y Waun - itself saved from closure by the council last year.
Despite 84 of the 125 responses to the consultation disagreeing with the plan, Cabinet members have been recommended to vote to push ahead with the move when they meet on Tuesday, 3 September.
Ceredigion council stepped into take on control of Hafan y Waun after operator Methodist Homes (MHA) announced last May that it was one of 10 homes across the UK that was closing following a review.
The acquisition of Hafan y Waun and subsequent running costs are estimated to set Ceredigion council back £1.1m.
In a bid to boost numbers and profitability at its newly acquired care home, budget discussions in February outlined plans for the move to close Tregerddan which was greeted with fury from residents and support groups.
A consultation, which ended in July, found people expressing “concern and anger at the prospect of Ceredigion having fewer care homes”, particularly in the north of the county.
“A loss of bed capacity was raised frequently; with many responses suggesting the county requires more capacity rather than less,” a report to be put before Cabinet members outlines.
Many responses said “the closure was motivated solely for financial reasons with minimal regard for the needs of the residents and staff.”
The report said there are currently 20 residents at the Bow Street home with 50 at Hafan y Waun.
The Bow Street residents would be housed in one of the two currently unused wings of the Aberystwyth home if the move gets the green light, the report said.
Under the plan, the report says, “staff will transfer with the residents from Cartref Tregerddan to Hafan y Waun; providing continuity of care.”
In the consultation report, Ceredigion County Council said that “Ceredigion has enough residential care beds to meet current demand.”
“However, we acknowledge that there is further work to be considered in relation to the development of specialist nursing and Dementia nursing provisions in the county,” the council said.
“There is already a regional partnership project specifically tasked at looking at how this can be developed, in conjunction with the health board.
“The acquisition of Hafan y Waun has supported long term sustainability in Ceredigion given it is a modern, purpose built, 90 bed care facility.
“As a local authority we are unable to sustain the overheads of two residential care facilities within three miles of each other.
“There would be reduced running costs from having just one Care Home provision, alongside being able to focus capital investment on a modern purpose built facility at Hafan y Waun, rather than having to deal with substantial backlog maintenance repairs that would otherwise be required in Tregerddan.”