A Bow Street man has been fined by magistrates after admitting breaching a community order.
Simon Kneeshaw, of 56 Bryncastell, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 28 May.
The 40-year-old admitted breaching the requirements of a community order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 24 July last year by “displaying unacceptable behaviour” towards a probation officer on 31 March and 16 May this year.
Kneeshaw was fined £40 and must pay costs of £60.
The order will continue.
