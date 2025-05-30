A Bow Street man has been fined by magistrates after admitting breaching a community order.

Simon Kneeshaw, of 56 Bryncastell, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 28 May.

The 40-year-old admitted breaching the requirements of a community order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 24 July last year by “displaying unacceptable behaviour” towards a probation officer on 31 March and 16 May this year.

Kneeshaw was fined £40 and must pay costs of £60.

The order will continue.