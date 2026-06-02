Cllr Damian Williams is Barmouth’s new mayor.
At Barmouth Town Council’s AGM on Tuesday, 28 May, outgoing mayor Rob Williams thanked fellow councillors, council staff and the community for their support. He said it had been a great honour and privilege to serve Barmouth as mayor.
He nominated Cllr Damian Williams to serve as the next mayor, who was elected unanimously by town council.
Damian paid tribute to Rob for his commitment, hard work and dedication over the past year, adding he was deeply honoured to accept the role and represent Barmouth.
He nominated Cllr Dylan Roberts as deputy.
Councillors thanked Rob for his work, congratulated Damian and Dylan, and believe the community will join them in wishing them every success in their respective roles.
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