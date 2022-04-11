Daring John, 74, will take to skies for charity

A DARING 74-year-old will take to the skies tomorrow to do a looping wing walk for charity.

John Jackson from Morfa Nefyn, who took on a daredevil wing walk in 2020 despite never having flown in a plane before, has set himself a new challenge - with a twist. Tomorrow, Wednesday, 13 April, he will take part in another wing walk, but this time he’ll fly upside down as the plane performs a loop-the-loop.

John is hoping to raise money for Pwllheli’s Canolfan Felin Fach.

His 2020 challenge raised £556 for the centre, and John has set himself a target of £500 for this challenge.

The Pwllheli-based community mental health centre supports adults who are experiencing or recovering

from difficulties in their lives by providing a comprehensive information base and drop-in support services. The centre has helped John’s wife Jenny, and that is why he is keen to raise money.

John said: “My wife is disabled and she has benefitted greatly from attending the centre. Those experiencing mental health problems directly, or supporting a loved one through a difficult time, face daily challenges and know only too well how valuable community support is. I have now embarked upon another campaign in the hope of again raising much needed funds.

“Throughout lockdown the staff at Felin Fach worked hard to keep the service going, keeping in touch with clients by telephone and a weekly video conference call. Now that the restrictions have eased, they have been able to open fully again. My wife, who is disabled, benefits greatly from this, as do the wider community.”

Of his next fundraising challenge, he added: “This time the intention is to be a little bit more daring: standing on the top wing of the vintage aircraft I will be flying upside-down through a Loop the Loop, complete with a smoke trail.”

John had hoped to do this daring flight last October at an airfield near Cirencester in Gloucestershire, but bad weather led to its cancellation. Now the airfield has rearranged the flight for tomorrow, and John is really looking forward to it.

“I have been in touch with Cirencester and they have confirmed that the flight is set to go ahead, weather permitting, on the afternoon of 13 April,” he said.

“Plenty of sunshine lately, so fingers crossed that the weather should be good.

“A week ago I turned 74 years old, one conciliation here is that I am still not as old as the aircraft that I will be riding upon.”