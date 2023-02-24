The designation of Ynys Enlli (Bardsey) as a Dark Sky Sanctuary has been welcomed by Dwyfor Meirionnydd politicians.
Ynys Enlli, off the coast of Aberdaron has become the first site in Europe to be awarded International Dark Sky Sanctuary certification, joining 16 other sites worldwide, recognised as the most remote and dark places on earth. Mrs Saville Roberts supported Bardsey Island Trust’s application for a Dark Sky Sanctuary designation back in 2021. Commenting on the news, she said: "I am delighted that Ynys Enlli has been officially recognised as an International Dark Sky Sanctuary for having one of the best night skies in the world.
"I first supported this application back in 2021, when Bardsey Island Trust approached me for support when they were preparing to submit their application.
"Attaining International Dark Sky Sanctuary status is a huge boost for the area, bringing with it, environmental, wildlife, economic, tourism and wellbeing benefits.
"Wales is at the forefront in terms of protecting the night sky, since it is one of the few countries in the world with such a large proportion of its land denoted as a dark sky area. "The designation of Ynys Enlli as a Dark Sky Sanctuary builds upon Wales’ strong record in protecting the night sky, with the Eryri and Brecon Beacons National Parks and Elan Valley Estate already leading the way in this area. Mr ap Gwynfor added: "I am delighted that this prestigious accolade recognises the international importance of our night skies on the Llyn Peninsula, firmly cementing Wales as a top destination for stargazing.
"I pay tribute to the Bardsey Island Trust and partner organisations for the hard work they have put in to bring about this fantastic news, safeguarding the dark skies above Ynys Enlli for future generations."