"Wales is at the forefront in terms of protecting the night sky, since it is one of the few countries in the world with such a large proportion of its land denoted as a dark sky area. "The designation of Ynys Enlli as a Dark Sky Sanctuary builds upon Wales’ strong record in protecting the night sky, with the Eryri and Brecon Beacons National Parks and Elan Valley Estate already leading the way in this area. Mr ap Gwynfor added: "I am delighted that this prestigious accolade recognises the international importance of our night skies on the Llyn Peninsula, firmly cementing Wales as a top destination for stargazing.