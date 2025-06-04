There are just a few days left to board the Galeón Andalucía before it leaves Caernarfon.
The vessel docked there last Saturday and will remain open for the public to come on board and discover its different decks until 8 June.
This will be the last opportunity to get to know this magnificent ship of more than 50m in length. The opening hours are from 10am-8pm, although due to low tide some times will be modified (check the website: tickets.velacuadra.es).
The public should book their tickets now on the website now, so they do not to miss this fantastic vessel. Schools and associations should schedule their visit by sending an e-mail to the following address [email protected]
You can also sail on th Galeón Andalucía from Caernarfon to Loctudy. Visit www.tallshipexperience.com for more information.
