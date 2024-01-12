Theatr Mwldan Film Society’s next offering is a warm and sympathetic portrait of a neglected artist titled Typist Artist Pirate King, screening on 28 January at 6.30pm.
In a last-ditch mission to get recognition for her talent, a non-conformist, forgotten artist persuades her psychiatric nurse to take her on a road trip back to Sunderland where her story began, to visit an art gallery.
As the story unfolds, we see the growing friendship between the two women as they travel north, searching for endings and reconciliation – but with so many deviations into the past along the way, will they ever make it? Darkly comic, this warm British drama sensitively handles the theme of mental illness.
Theatr Mwldan Film Society is an award-winning charity that has been bringing the best of arthouse cinema to West Wales for more than 25 years.
On Sunday evenings from September to May the venue screens a carefully curated season of exceptional movies. The films range from world cinema through to British independent film, compelling documentaries and animations. We aim to give people in West Wales the opportunity to enjoy thought-provoking films on the big screen.
For the 2023/2024 season they are screening films twice a month, on the second and fourth Sunday. The season will finish on Sunday, 28 April and comprises a total of 15 films.
They offer Annual Full Membership, TicketSaver membership and a Young Person’s Annual Full Membership. The individual screenings are also open to the general public for the cost of a normal cinema ticket with no membership required.
Seats are available on a first come first served basis, so you are advised to book your seat early. Even as a Full Member you still need to reserve a seat. This can be done online (the booking system will recognise that you are a Full Member from your email address, so there will be no charge). Alternatively, you can call the Box Office or walk-up before the screening (subject to availability).