Race for Life will return to Aberystwyth promenade later this year, organisers have confirmed.
The annual event, which raises thousands for Cancer Research UK, will take place along Aberystwyth promenade on Sunday, 11 May.
Anyone who joins in January can claim 50 per cent off the entry fee as part of a special ‘early bird’ sale by using the code RACE25NY.*
The Race for Life will take place from The Bandstand, Marine Terrace and is open to all ages and abilities. People can choose from 3k, 5k and 10k events.
Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life events take place across the UK, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, raises millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.
Ruth Amies, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Wales, said: “No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for.
“Sadly nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime, but all of us can help beat it. We’re proud that Race for Life has already helped double survival rates in the UK. Every penny raised at Race for Life truly makes a difference and powers progress.
“We’d love for as many people as possible across Aberystwyth to join us at Race for Life. There is an event for everyone and we mean everyone. Our events are strictly non-competitive which means everyone can have a go- and love every minute. There’s no pressure to finish in a certain time, just give it what you can. Lace up and join in.
“January is the perfect time to commit to getting a little more active. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, in it for the medals or just for the fun of fundraising, there is a place for everyone.”
Since it began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life, funding 30 years of hope and progress.
Cancer Research UK funded scientists led the development of the Human Papillomavirus Virus vaccine, which is expected to prevent almost 90 per cent of cervical cancers in the UK. The charity also funded many large clinical trials looking at the effectiveness of the drug tamoxifen and the research shaped the way the drug is used to treat breast cancer today. Cancer Research UK played a leading role in the development of abiraterone - a drug that gives men with advanced prostate cancer more time with their friends and family.
Andy Curran, Chief Executive of Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, said: “We are incredibly proud to continue as headline sponsor for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, with the opportunity to encourage participation across the country.
“By working to raise funds for life-saving research, we can move towards a future where people live longer and healthier lives, free from the fear of cancer.”