ABERYSTWYTH'S annual fireworks display will return to the town's rugby club in November - with organisers saying it will be 'bigger than ever'.
Aberystwyth Round Table, who are once again orgainising the event on Sunday, 5 November, are appealing for sponsors to help back the display, which is one of the biggest events in Aberystwyth's calendar, drawing hundreds of people to the rugby club each year.
In a post on social media, the round table said: "Prepare for a night of wonder and excitement as the night sky lights up with brilliant fireworks designed by BrightSparks Fireworks - UK Firework Champions 2022.
"But that's not all – we've got more in store for you:
"Delicious hot food and drinks to keep you warm and satisfied.
"Children's fair rides for the little ones to enjoy.
"Want to be a part of this fantastic event and support local worthy causes?
"Consider sponsoring the event! We have sponsorship packages starting at just £50 for local businesses.
"It's a fantastic opportunity for your business to gain exposure to a large local crowd while contributing to the community.
"Interested in becoming a sponsor? Reach out to us via messenger, and let's discuss how we can work together to make this year's fireworks display the best one yet."
Similar to previous years, gates on Sunday, 5 November, will open at 5pm, with the firework display taking place at 7.30pm.
Tickets will be available to purchase online in the coming weeks.
The round table added: "Let's come together to celebrate and create unforgettable memories at the Aberystwyth Town Fireworks Display."