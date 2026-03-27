The annual Hywel Dda Loved and Lost Baby Remembrance Service will take place on Saturday 25 April 2026 in Carmarthen.
The service, arranged by health board staff and led by the Spiritual Care Department (Chaplaincy), has long been a source of comfort for parents and families and provides an opportunity for people to reflect and to come together to pay respects.
The service will take place at Bethel Chapel, Hill House, Picton Terrace, at midday on Saturday 25 April.
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