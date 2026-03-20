Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, has been announced as Charity of the Year 2026-27 by LHP Accountants, one of the largest accountancy firms in west Wales, with offices in Carmarthen, Haverfordwest, Aberystwyth, Lampeter, Aberaeron, Tenby, Cross Hands and Llandovery.
The company will be raising funds for the Special Baby Care Unit and the Chemotherapy Unit at Glangwili Hospital in memory of their much-loved colleague Elin, who they sadly lost to breast cancer.
LHP staff are organising a range of fundraising events throughout the year, including a Golf Day in partnership with JCP Solicitors, an Easter raffle, a sponsored cycle and a football game.
And a team of staff are also raising funds by taking part in Long Course Weekend Wales, where Hywel Dda Health Charities is the official charity partner.
Eirian Humphreys, LHP Director, said: “The loss of our young colleague is a pain that never truly leaves us, it reminded us that life is measured in moments.
“For the next 18 months, as a business we will be fundraising for the Special Baby Care Unit and the Chemotherapy Unit in Glangwili Hospital in honour of Elin's memory.”
Claire Rumble, Fundraising Officer at Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be LHP’s Charity of the Year, and we are so grateful to LHP’s fantastic team for their support.
“The funds will make a real difference to those receiving care at the Special Baby Care Unit and the Chemotherapy Unit at Glangwili, paying for items and activities which are above and beyond core NHS funding, but which have such a positive impact on the experiences of patients, their families and staff.”
To support LHP’s fundraising visit www.justgiving.com/page/lhp-accountants-1758122145751.
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