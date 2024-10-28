ABERYSTWYTH will officially get its Christmas celebrations underway this year on 30 November, with a market and lantern parade.
The popular event, which draws hundreds into Aberystwyth town centre every year will return on Saturday, 30 November.
The event will see the town centre transformed from midday with a craft and produce market running along Baker Street from 12pm.
The event will also include live entertainment and will culminate in a lantern parade and the official switching on of Aberystwyth’s Christmas Tree.
The event is being organised by Menter Aberystwyth, who still have spaces for stalls along Baker Street.
They say: “This year, as usual, our outside stalls will line Baker Street where Santa will wander, and where we’ll have entertainment in the afternoon.
“We can also offer stalls inside the Chapel Vestry, especially handy if you have more delicate items to sell (art etc) and are worried about potential wind.
“The market will end at 7pm.”
Stalls are £60, however this fee is waived if you are bring your own trailer (food & drink suppliers) and power.
Lantern making workshops will be held in the run up to the event along with a Christmas treasure hunt and other events.