The date for this year’s Barley Saturday in Cardigan has been set.
The traditional street festival, which takes over the centre of Cardigan each year, will be held on 27 April.
Spectators travel from far and wide to enjoy the parade and other entertainment. Barley Saturday has been held annually in the town since 1961, after it was resurrected by a group of town business people.
The original event began as far back as 1871 and by 1877, there are records of hundreds of horses parading around Pensarnau Pool, now Victoria Gardens.