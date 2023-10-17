An AGM for Ras y Gader will be held at 7pm on Wednesday, 6 December at the Royal Ship Hotel Dolgellau.
This year’s Ras y Gader went ahead on the 20 May as part of the WFRA Championship series which reflected in the quality of runners who entered.
The race sold out in no time, which again goes to show how popular the race continues to be.
A total of 284 runners completed the race on a hot and cloud free day.
The first male across the finish line was Finlay Grant (1:26:30 Dark Peak Fell Runners). Second was Tom Wood (1:28:21 Eryri Harriers), and third was Jack Agnew (1:29:04 Mercia Fell RC).
The first female was Sara Willhoit (1:36:15 Mercia Fell RC), second was Lizzie Richardson (1:43:11 Eryri Harriers) and third was Katarina Entwistle 1:44:41 Bristol West AC
A Junior Fun Run was held earlier in the day with youngsters of all ages taking part.
The race would not go ahead without all the volunteers who give their time and help the event a success. The race committee is very grateful to all involved. Particular thanks to Aberdyfi Search & Rescue and Snowdonia National Park wardens for covering the safety of all those out on the course, and to Dolgellau mayor Ywain Myfyr for starting the race.
Finally the race committee would like to thank the sponsors, The Royal Ship Hotel (Robinsons Brewery), JS Electrical Solutions Ltd Dolgellau, Cyngor Tref Dolgellau and of course the local businesses and community for their continued support.
Next year’s race will be on Saturday, 18 May.