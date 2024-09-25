THE organisers of the annual winter funfairs in Cardigan and Aberystwyth have announced the proposed dates for this November.
Vernon Studt of Studt Funfairs says they plan to return to Aberystwyth for seven consecutive nights between Tuesday, 12 November and Monday, 18 November.
Last year's fair only ran for six days.
The date of Cardigan's annual fair has been moved to Saturday, 9 November, so it doesn't clash with Remembrance Sunday, which will be on 10 November.
The Aberystwyth fair will be held, subject to approval, at the usual site along Park Avenue.
The Studt family has been travelling to the west coast to host an annual winter funfair for nearly 190 years.
The accompanying market will however not take place again this year.