An Aberystwyth man who failed to attend an assessment with the Dyfed Drug & Alcohol Service has been fined by magistrates.
Lee Walsh, of 7 Yr Hafan, Princess Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 June.
The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to failing to attend an initial assessment to establish whether he was dependent upon or had a propensity to misuse a Class A drug on 11 March.
Magistrates fined Walsh £80.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.
