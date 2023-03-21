Network Rail will close Barmouth’s historic viaduct for up to 13 weeks this autumn to complete the final phase of their restoration work.
Along with contractors Alun Griffiths, Network Rail will work on carefully reconstructing the metal sections of the Grade II listed structure, as well as renewing the tracks near to Barmouth Toll House, on the northern edge of the viaduct.
Work began on this iconic structure back in 2020 in order to protect the well-loved bridge for future generations and to maintain its magnificent appearance. The multi-million pound investment has already seen teams replace the timber beams that support the 154-year-old structure, as well as additional timber strengthening work.
The restoration has been split across several years to reduce the impact on rail services, the community and local economy. Network Rail has also carefully planned the work to avoid the busy summer season when tourism in Barmouth and the local area is at its peak.
The railway over the viaduct will be closed for 12 weeks, from Saturday, 2 September to Friday, 24 November.
During this period, engineers will be working to refurbish the metal sections of the bridge.
Between Saturday, 25 November and the weekend of 2 and 3 December, Network Rail is planning to renew the tracks near to Barmouth Toll House, on the northern end of the viaduct. These dates haven’t yet been confirmed but will be announced as soon as they are.
While the viaduct is closed, Transport for Wales are expecting to operate a combination of bus replacements and train services along the Cambrian Coast line.
The footpath over the viaduct will also be closed from Saturday, 2 September to Friday, 24 November. This is so teams are able to have full access while they safely carry out the essential restoration.
Preparation work has already started and will be ongoing until September. Engineering teams and contractors are currently grit blasting the steel caissons (the large steel cylinders that support the metal parts of the bridge), ready for painting.
Nick Millington, interim route director for Network Rail Wales & Borders said: “We are excited to begin work on the final phase of restoring this iconic viaduct.
“There is no other like it in Britain, so we have meticulously and carefully brought this structure back to life so it can serve passengers for future generations.
“We would like to thank the local community for their support and patience while we have and continue to safely carry out this project.
“We know that there is never a perfect time to close the railway, but we are happy that we have managed to do so in the least disruptive way – for the community and the tourism that means so much to Barmouth.”
Teams will be working a mixture of day and night shifts to complete the work.
Network Rail said it was aware that they are working close to some home and will try to minimise disruption as much as possible.