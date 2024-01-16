THE organisers of the annual St David’ Day Parade through the streets of Aberystwyth have revealed who will be this year’s Tywysydd.
One of Llanbadarn Fawr and Aberystwyth's stalwarts, David Greaney, will lead this year’s parade, which will take place on Saturday, 2 March.
The Parade recognises his contribution to the cultural, social and Catholic life of Aberystwyth and the Celtic world.
Born in London, David grew up in Llanbadarn the son of the late Donal and Enid Greaney.
His father was an Irishman from Limerick city and his mother was Welsh and was from one of the old Llanbadarn families (the Howells family).
The privilege of 'Tywysydd' is given at every Parêd Gŵyl Dewi Aberystwyth since its inception in 2013 and David will lead the Parade through Aberystwyth town.
It is a mark of thanks and appreciation to the Aberystwyth community to a local person or persons who have made an important contribution to Welsh language and culture.
David was educated at Ysgol Comins Coch and then Ysgol Ardwyn. In 1974, he went to London where he graduated in Applied Physics (Applied Physics).
In 1979 he became professor of Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics at Dagenham. He has worked in Bristol and Reading and taught part time for a short time at HMP Reading.
In 1996 he returned to his home-town as he suffered badly from arthritis (and had been suffering since college days).
In 1999 he accepted an administrative post at the National Library of Wales, where he remained until his retirement in 2015.
He worships at Martyrs of Wales Catholic Church, Penparcau, and is very active in the church.
He is the Vice‐chairman of the ‘Cylch Catholig’ (the official body of the Roman Catholic Church in Wales for Welsh-speaking Catholics).
He is an officer of the St Padarn Working Group, a group that works to make local people and Welsh Catholics more aware of the history of St Padarn. He is active with the Aberystwyth branch of the SVP (St Vincent de Paul Society) which extends support to the needy in the area and contributes to international projects in India and Sudan. He is chairman of governors of Ysgol Gatholig Padarn Sant.
He is well known in the village of Llanbadarn as one of the Sulien Ward Community Councillors and as one of the leaders of the village Elderly Club. Many, of course, will associate David with ‘Yr Angor’, Aberystwyth and district ‘papur bro’.
Last year, he was elected International Secretary of the Celtic Congress, the movement that promotes knowledge of the languages and cultures of the six Celtic nations.
In 2019 he was hired as Bardh dre Enor (Honorary Poet) of the Gosedh Kernow (Cornwall’s version of the Welsh, druidic, Gorsedd y Beirdd) for his work in forging links between Cornwall and the other Celtic nations at the Celtic Congress. 'Steren Godha' (“Shooting Star”) is his bardic name.
Siôn Jobbins, Chairman of the Parade, said: "We are delighted that David accepted our application to become an Usher this year. “His contribution in promoting the Welshness of the Aberystwyth circle and the myriad works for the language and culture of Wales, the Celtic nations and within the Catholic Church as well as people from all walks of life in Aberystwyth is testament to his activity. “After a period studying and working in England, David's return to Aberystwyth was a huge asset to the area – it would great to see more people returning to Wales after a period away from home.”
David said: "Being chosen as the ‘Tywysydd’ for the 2024 St David’s Day Parade was an unexpected privilege.
“I would like to express my sincere thanks to the Parade Committee for deeming me worthy of such an honour.
“As a native of the town and one with a lively interest in the old, old history of the Aberystwyth area from the time of St Padarn to this day, leading the march of our patron saint, Dewi, will be a great honour.
“The foundations laid over the centuries strengthen Aberystwyth society – in all its diversity – today. Come along and celebrate our language and culture on the streets of the town!"
Parade Route:
The 2023 Parade will be held on Saturday 2 March 2024. It will start from The Town Clock to the bottom of High Street, then turn left onto the corner of Barclays Bank for Sea Road and straight for King's Court. The top of the sections of Bath Street and Sea Road adjoining King's Court will be closed to vehicles for the duration of the Ceremony.
Sponsors:
The organisers are extremely grateful for sponsorship – Aberystwyth Town Council for their sponsorship and generous support, and Clwb Cinio Aberystwyth for their sponsorship and support.
Previous Guides:
David follows in the footsteps of: Wyn Mel (2023); Robat and Enid Gruffudd 'Y Lolfa' (2022); Meirion Appleton 'Mr Football' (2020); Dilys Mildon (2019), owner of renowned Gannet's restaurant; author, publisher and operator, Ned Thomas (2018); entertainer and fundraiser Glan Davies (2017); artist Mary Lloyd-Jones (2016); author and former principal Gerald Morgan (2015); business founders Siop y Petit, Megan and Gwilym Tudur (2014) and musician, writer and television producer Dr Meredydd Evans (2013). As Usher David will be wearing a beautiful sash made dedicated to the Parade by Caroline Goodband from Machynlleth and featuring the names of former ushers. Following the tradition of the Basque Country, David also has the gift of a walking stick carved by the late Hywel Evans formerly of Capel Dewi.