The analysis by Macmillan Cancer Support shows that the UK’s survival rates for several common types of cancer are only just now reaching what countries such as Sweden and Norway had already achieved in the early 2000s, or even earlier in some cases. The charity, which has a 113-year history of ensuring the voices of people with cancer help drive improvements, says that cancer care across the UK is making people feel "left behind" but that better is possible. Its analysis suggests if the UK’s survival rates matched the best in Europe, thousands more people who are diagnosed each year in the UK would survive their cancer for at least five years.