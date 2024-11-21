A decision to consult on leisure service and swimming pool cuts in Powys which could see the closure of centres in Machynlleth and Llanidloes has been postponed.
A decision to go to consultation on four options to slim down leisure provision in the county was due to be discussed at a Cabinet meeting on 26 November.
But the item was pulled following fiery joint scrutiny committee meetings on 14 and 20 November where councillors from across the political spectrum united to slam proposals to cut leisure service provision in Powys.
Earlier this month the cabinet revealed four options for the leisure centres and swimming pools in the county that are run by Freedom Leisure.
The options include closing all centres except Welshpool, Newtown, Llandrindod, Brecon and Ystradgynlais.
The cabinet’s intention was to decide at the 26 November meeting to go ahead with a public consultation on the options, before making an ultimate decision probably next summer.
After over four hours of debate, councillors believed the decision should be discussed and taken at a full council meeting and were frustrated at the lack of steer from cabinet and council chiefs over what should be a preferred option going into the consultation.
They believed they were having to discuss the whole length and breadth of leisure provision in Powys and would have preferred homing in on one idea to get their teeth into.
Cabinet member for a safer Powys, Cllr Richard Church said: “The feeling is that it would be better, to set out the costs of them and the impacts of all the options and engage on them next year.”
Other options outlined by the council include maintaining the status quo at a cost of around £6m a year or taking all services away from council control into community or private hands.