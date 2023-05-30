The event, on Bank Holiday Monday, was organised by POBL, the Llanbedr group that has campaigned tirelessly for the safety of the residents.
Commenting on the latest event to clean up Llanbedr, Jane Taylor Williams of POBL said: “It was great to see so many villagers and holidaymakers take pride in the community.
“We are a very close community and people were so eager to help. We are going to do similar events in the future whilst still campaigning for safety.”
Thanks are given to Gaz of the Victoria Inn who treated the Volunteers to a drink at the end of the hard work.
Cllr Gwynfor Owen, who also took part in the event, thanked POBL for organising it.
He said: “There is nothing better than seeing any community coming together to do things for themselves and this is of course what POBL have been doing over the years.
“They campaign hard, but also do practical things like The Big Sweep to improve the lives of all.”