Delivery van keys taken by group

Thursday 8th September 2022 5:32 am
Morrisons delivery
Morrisons delivery van keys were picked up off a street in Lampeter (Jaggery/Pixabay )

POLICE are appealing for information after a delivery driver’s keys were picked up by a group of men after being dropped in the streets in Lampeter.

Police are also appealing for the return of the keys for the Morrisons supermarket delivery, which left orders undelivered last Sunday.

Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “At approximately 4.35pm on Sunday 28 August, whilst delivering in Bryn road, Lampeter, a Morrisons delivery driver unknowingly dropped the van keys.

“A group of males were seen to pick up the keys from the road whilst the delivery driver was making the delivery.

“The group have taken the keys and left the area.

“This has caused a great inconvenience to the delivery driver and colleagues.

“Police are appealing for the return of the keys to Lampeter Police station.”

