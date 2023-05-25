DEMOLITION on a row of 'dangerous' garages along Aberystwyth harbour has begun today.
Garages numbered between 37 and 47 on the northern end of the harbour are being demolished, paving the way for a potential development of the land
Ceredigion County Council announced its intentions to demolish the garages in February, saying they have “been closed for a number of years due to the danger to users”, but that funding had become available to now knock them down.
The council is yet to finalise plans of what to do with the land once cleared, but that it was a “potential development opportunity.”
A Ceredigion County Council spokesperson told the Cambrian News in February: “This year funding has been allocated within the council’s work programme to demolish these dangerous structures.
“A planning application was submitted, however under Schedule 2 of the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) Order 1995 we have been advised that prior approval will not be required for the proposal.
“There are no firm ideas for the future use of the land, however the cleared land will create a potential development opportunity for the future.
“The council will seek to hold an engagement event in the Spring, to fully explore the potential future use of this area.”