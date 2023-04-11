Pwllheli town’s deputy mayor Mike Parry has joined local residents on a litter pick to tidy up the town.
On Saturday 1 and Sunday, 2 April, residents came together to clear up various parts of the town.
Cllr Parry said: "It was really good to see so many people turn up and for them to be so enthusiastic, there was quite an age range, with some children from local schools even showing up.
“But at the same time, it was shocking to see how much we took out, within an hour we had filled an entire trailer with rubbish. Someone had actually gone to the trouble of dumping six tyres into the water along the cob bach road.
“I think there are very few towns throughout Wales who can say they have a nature reserve almost in their centre, so it’s important that we look after it.”
“We are planning to do more in the near future, it’s important that we keep on top of it, and it will get easier each time we do it.”
Having met at Caffi Largo on Pwllheli’s promenade, a group of about 30 people cleared up litter along the nature reserve and Lon Cob Bach, before travelling across the beach to Gimblet Rock to collect any on the beach.
The litter pick was organised by town councillor Karen Rees-Roberts, and was backed by the town council and the Keep Wales Tidy charity, as well as the Pwllheli based Caffi Largo.
Cllr Rees-Roberts said: “It was amazing to see so many people turn up, but disappointing to see how much rubbish we cleared in only an hour. We filled over 40 bags.
“I hope to do more litter picks in the future. Ideally I hope to do one a month, or at least one every two months.”