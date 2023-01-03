THE Welsh Government Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport paid a pre-Christmas visit to Aberystwyth to learn about projects aiming to boost residents’ interactions with the town’s museum.
Dawn Bowden MS visited Ceredigion Museum and Canolfan Alun R. Edwards in Aberystwyth accompanied by Mary Ellis, the Welsh Government Head of Libraries and Archives.
She was met by council leader Bryan Davies and cabinet member Catrin M.S.Davies, and warmly welcomed to Ceredigion Museum and introduced to Carrie Canham, Museum Curator and Non Davies, Corporate Manager for Culture.
The Deputy Minister was given an introduction to the Perthyn project which is being funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
Perthyn, currently in its Development stage is an ambitious project that aims to ensure that every Ceredigion resident can find something in the museum collection that resonates with their sense of identity and values.
The Deputy Minister was also shown around the Library at Canolfan Alun R.Edwards on Queen’s Square, by Arwyn Morris, Corporate Lead Officer for Customer Contact and Emyr Lloyd, Assistant Librarian.
Dawn Bowden, said: “It’s been a pleasure to visit Aberystwyth today and to see some of the excellent work that’d being carried out by the dedicated staff of Ceredigion County Council – which gives people in the town an opportunity to learn, celebrate and commemorate the area’s history, heritage, culture and language.”
Cllr Davies said: “It was a pleasure to welcome the Deputy Minister here to Ceredigion and show some of the valuable arts that we have here.”