Communities “devastated” by the threat of closure to their leisure centres are fighting back as thousands sign petitions to save them.
Three petitions across Machynlleth, Llanidloes and Rhayader have amassed close to a thousand signatures each, just days after launching.
The petitions call for Powys County Council to spare their leisure centres from closure after news was announced that a decision would be made this month.
Four different options are being proposed, centring around maintaining the leisure centres in the county’s largest towns - Newtown, Welshpool, Brecon, Llandrindod and Ystradgynlais.
The county’s nine other leisure centres face closure unless they can be transferred to community or private ownership.
The options will be reviewed by the cabinet on 26 November, before going out to public consultation in 2025.
Vicky Rowe, a mum from Bont Dolgadfan, described the facilities in Machynlleth and Llanidloes as a lifeline for her son Oscar, 14, who became “gravely unwell” with respiratory issues that left him “bedridden” last year.
Vicky said: “Managing his health felt overwhelming, however, thanks to the leisure centres he’s been able to rebuild his strength and stamina.
“He started with one swim a week and has progressed to teen gym sessions and life-guarding.
“This journey is a remarkable achievement, and none of it would have been possible without Machynlleth and Llanidloes’ facilities.
“Not only has this regular activity improved his physical health, but it has also had a tremendous impact on his mental wellbeing.
“He is more resilient, confident, and optimistic.
“The potential closure of these centres would be devastating for us.
“Losing access to these resources would mean a setback in his health progress, not to mention a loss of support for countless other families who rely on these facilities for similar reasons.”
She added that the leisure centres where she learnt to swim have “been key to my mental health” since her mum passed away two months ago: “I got a love for the gym and made so many friends there - our family will be lost without them.”
Another resident local to Machynlleth, Hazel, is registered blind and said they are “scared” by the prospect of having to travel 20 miles to Newtown for their swimming sessions.
Machynlleth town councillor Kim Bryan started a petition two days ago which has already amassed 1,101 signatures, calling for their leisure centre to remain open.
The petition states the closure could cause “increased isolation and reduced opportunities for physical activity, particularly for vulnerable groups such as older adults, children and those with disabilities.”
The ‘Save Llanidloes Leisure Centre’ petition has gained 916 signatures in four days, arguing that Llanidloes’ maintenance costs are lower than those to run Brecon, Llandrindod and Newtown’s facilities.
A petition to save Rhayader’s facilities garnered 1,069 signatures in four days, with one signatory Cara stating the centre “helped me get my life back” using rehabilitation classes, rebuilding their confidence, mental health and connecting them with community.
The Powys Council leisure centre review has pointed to repair and improvement works which would cost the council millions of pounds to bring the centres up to standard and meet low emissions targets.
Option one is to keep all 14 centres open and delivered by Freedom Leisure.
Option two is to close all but the five leisure centres in the largest towns by the end of August 2027, unless they are transferred to a school for management or a viable business case is received and approved.
Option three is to transfer all centres to community or private ownership.
Option four is to keep the five named leisure centres, and explore options for facilities alongside new secondary schools in Llandrindod and Machynlleth. This option proposes to maintain ‘dry side’ facilities in some areas where schools can take them on, and close swimming pools unless a community or private sector organisation can take them over.
Powys Council Cabinet Member for a Safer Powys, Councillor Richard Church said: "We want to lay the foundations for a sustainable service for future generations to help support an active and healthy population in the county.
"Our services are well regarded and have been well supported in the past, but our review has shown that the existing facilities are not fit for purpose and cannot deliver our aspirations for a healthy and active county, without significant investment.
"The council has identified different options that could form the blueprint for the way services are managed in the future.
"We propose taking four options out for public consultation, setting out the costs and seeking the views of service users and communities on a preferred way forward.
"Leisure services are an important part of the council.