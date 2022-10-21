Developers withdraw plans for block of flats in Aberystwyth town centre
Plans for a block of flats in Aberystwyth that attracted multiple objections have been withdrawn by developers.
The scheme to build eight flats in a new five storey block at Bryn Derw, Stanley Road was lodged in July but withdrawn last week.
The plans had attracted a dozen objections from near neighbours.
Aberystwyth Town Council also objected to the scheme, saying it represents “cramming and overdevelopment” while also raising concerns over additional traffic, a lack of parking, and the visual impact of the development on existing houses in the area.
“The proximity of the proposed new building would have a massive impact on the residents of Coed y Buarth in regard to privacy and noise from the nearby development,” one resident said.
The reason the plans have been withdrawn has not been given withing planning documents.
