Officers are investigating reports of a man masturbating at Aberdyfi train station.
At around 1pm on 11 November members of the public informed station staff a man was masturbating on the platform.
A 37-year-old man was arrested the following day on suspicion of outraging public decency and released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.
Officers would like anyone who saw the man to make contact.
He is described as white, around 6ft 4in tall, of very heavy build with a chubby face. He had dark brown crew-cut hair and was wearing a khaki coat and dark blue jeans.
Anyone with information should contact BTP on 61016 using the reference 334 of 11 November.
Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
