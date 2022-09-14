Dinas Mawddwy Show: A fun-filled day of displays and competition
@CambrianNews[email protected]
Thursday 15th September 2022 7:15 am
Share
+ 5
(View All)
Iori Evans claimed first prize thanks to his cactus dahlias
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
There was a fantastic turnout for the annual Dinas Mawddwy Show on Saturday, 27 August.
The fun-filled day was packed with competitions and exhibits across a range of categories, including sheep, cows, horses and dogs along with fruit and veg, floral displays and a whole host of crafts.
Above is a gallery of pictures if just a few of the winners on the day.
If you’ve competed in a show near you, send your pictures and report to [email protected]
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |