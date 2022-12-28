Letter to the Editor: I am somewhat disappointed in the Cambrian News in your recent coverage of domestic abuse (NEWS FOCUS: Kick domestic abuse into touch, 30 November). Not only was there no mention of West Wales Domestic Abuse Service (WWDAS), the specialist charity covering Ceredigion, but you also gave a platform to another transphobe (A Evans, Letters: Exclude ALL men from a women’s places, Cambrian News, 14 December).
Men are excluded from women-only spaces. Regardless of sex or gender, predators are not waiting in the wings for laws to change to “let them in women’s toilets/changing rooms/spaces”. Predators, as A Evans states, continuously harass, assault and kill women (both cis and trans) regardless of very obvious laws in place saying they can’t harm another person.
No one is being erased by the use of gender-neutral terms.
No one is forced to use them, nothing is taken away from women by allowing trans and non-binary people like me into the conversation and care.
Nothing is going to stop trans and non-binary people from existing. From living our lives, working in councils, shops, schools, and hospitals.
Nothing is going to stop trans and non-binary people from serving our community, volunteering, supporting people (of any sex or gender), raising children and of course, being authentically ourselves.
I would ask that A Evans remains in Tywyn and out of Ceredigion. She and other transphobes are not welcome here.
R Williams,
Llanon
Editor’s note: If you require support in Ceredigion for Domestic Abuse, consider calling WWDAS on 01970 625525 or 01239 615700. They support anyone who is or has experienced domestic abuse, regardless of sex or gender identity.