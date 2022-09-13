Disappointment after McDonald’s advertising is plastered on community defibrillator
A PAIR of volunteers have today spent four hours removing glue from a former phone box after it was plastered with advertising.
The former phone box in Llanbadarn Fawr along the A44 near the Texaco garage, is owned by the community council and houses a defibrillator.
Local resident, Tom Kendall, discovered on Wednesday that a contractor had slapped advertising for McDonald’s on the glass plane of the door on the former telephone kiosk and reached out to the fast food giant, requesting it be removed.
Mr Kendall tweeted the company: “This morning I have discovered that a contractor has added signage on front of the old phone kiosk where the community defibrillator is.
“The kiosk is owned by the community council and we would like the removal of your signage as soon as possible.”
The advertising was removed on Thursday morning, but the glue left residue all over the glass obscuring the view into the kiosk.
Cllr Kendall and another volunteer spent four hours cleaning the cloudy residue from the glass.
Speaking following the clean up, Mr Kendall said he was disappointed.
He added: “ The defibrillator is an important asset in the community and it would have been a disaster if someone could not see it in an emergency.
“I hope McDonald’s will learn a lesson from this.”
McDonald’s has been asked for a comment.
