Disappointment after McDonald’s advertising is plastered on community defibrillator

By Dylan Davies   |   News editor   |
Wednesday 14th September 2022 6:00 am
@dylandavies1
[email protected]
Share
Phone box defibrillator
Left, the advertising placed on the community defibrillator, and right, the residue left behind after it was removed (Tom Kendall )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

A PAIR of volunteers have today spent four hours removing glue from a former phone box after it was plastered with advertising.

The former phone box in Llanbadarn Fawr along the A44 near the Texaco garage, is owned by the community council and houses a defibrillator.

Local resident, Tom Kendall, discovered on Wednesday that a contractor had slapped advertising for McDonald’s on the glass plane of the door on the former telephone kiosk and reached out to the fast food giant, requesting it be removed.

Mr Kendall tweeted the company: “This morning I have discovered that a contractor has added signage on front of the old phone kiosk where the community defibrillator is.

“The kiosk is owned by the community council and we would like the removal of your signage as soon as possible.”

The advertising was removed on Thursday morning, but the glue left residue all over the glass obscuring the view into the kiosk.

Cllr Kendall and another volunteer spent four hours cleaning the cloudy residue from the glass.

Speaking following the clean up, Mr Kendall said he was disappointed.

He added: “ The defibrillator is an important asset in the community and it would have been a disaster if someone could not see it in an emergency.

“I hope McDonald’s will learn a lesson from this.”

McDonald’s has been asked for a comment.

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

Llanbadarn Fawr
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0