Aberglaslyn, Llyn Dinas, Cwm Bychan, and Beddgelert are the locations for the rambler walk on Wednesday, 30 July.
This circular walk takes in the spectacular Aberglaslyn Pass, the beautiful village of Beddgelert, the picturesque Llyn Dinas and the old copper mine workings of Cwm Bychan and Sygun and.
Leaving the car park, head up the rough, rocky path through the Aberglaslyn Pass. The trail eases at Bedd y Ci (the grave of Prince Llywelyn's faithful hound) to reach Beddgelert.
Continue on a quiet lane and path to Llyn Dinas and then turn to climb steadily up to Bwlch y Sygyn, the high point of the route. A descent through Cwm Bychan past the remains of old copper workings brings us back to the start.
Although this Group grade C+ circular walk is graded moderate overall, the rocky path through the Aberglaslyn Pass is challenging in places.
Start at 10.30am. Estimated finish, 3.30pm.
Start at NT Aberglaslyn carpark at Nantmor. Fee payable, free with NT membership card (Grid Ref: SH597462).
Start time is when the walk commences. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start of this 6.3 mile walk.
Contact Mike on 01341 241575 or 07880 595468.
On Tuesday, 5 August, tackle Trum Gelli and Pen Trum Gwr, Bryncrug.
On a clear day from the summits of Trum Gelli and the neighbouring Trum Pen Gwr, in this area of Southern Snowdonia, there are 360 degree mountain and sea views to be enjoyed.
We hope to experience these on this walk which commences from Bryncrug.
Beginning with a minor road, cross fields to reach Rhydyronen Station, a stop on the world famous Talyllyn Railway before making our way along the pretty valley of Nant Braich-y-Rhiw.
There is a short steep scramble up a bank to reach the track which takes us gradually uphill to an indistinct moorland path which can be boggy in places.
Erosion by off-road vehicles has made two informal fords on the track which, depending on the previous day’s weather, will need to be negotiated.
It is then another climb on rough moorland to the two distinct cairns of Trum Gelli which stand proudly on the ridge at 535 metres.
Continuing across similar terrain we shall find the plaque dedicated to GHP Beames founder of the Mountain Ranger Service and those from the service who fell in WW2.
We need to carefully negotiate fences and more tussocky ground for a steep descent, then ascent to Pen Trum Gwr, the summit of which is at 512 metres.
Another long steep descent over very rough ground will eventually lead to a stony track to cross the Afon Cwm-pandy before the last long ascent on the same track.
It is then a pleasant grassy track downhill to the original track and minor road back into the village.
This walk will be weather dependent. Text or message the leader if you wish to join so she can advise you of changes/cancellations, but also check website.
This is a Group grade B, circular 10 mile walk.
Start at 9.45am so park along one side of the B4405 where it leaves the A493 (Dolgellau to Tywyn coast road) before the minor road to Rhyd-y-Onnen with consideration to local residents and through traffic. Grid reference SH610029.
Start time is when the walk commences. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start of this National Grade: Strenuous walk.
Estimated finish, 5pm.
Contact Gill C (07787835490 -text or message.
Visit www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk for information or changes.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.