Disgraceful pay rises for county councillors
Letter to the Editor: It is with some disgust that I read in the Cambrian News (Councillors pay set to rise by 4.6% in March, 9 November), setting council members salaries at £17,600 for a basic councillor; £26,400 for chairmen of committees; £35,600 for cabinet members; £39,720 for deputy leaders, and £4,1580 for leaders.
Who pays for this? All nursing staff, emergency services and other council tax payers who don’t get a pay award or abysmal offers. That’s who pays for it .
I think that it’s about time the number of councillors was reduced. Let’s also get rid of the cabinet and place more responsibility onto our elected representatives.
Ceredigion County Council should invest in technologies that would mean that meetings could be held without the expenses claimed.
Ray Blackburne,
Penparcau
