Letter to the Editor: I find that, like many others, total disgust that the CEO of Ceredigion County Council gets pay increases of nearly £20,000 over two years (UNDER THE SPOTLIGHT: Empty coffers? Cambrian News, 14 December). This is on top of what was announced a few weeks ago of the council chamber getting 4.6 per cent.
How can this be justified when we were told that the “council were broke” in a previous edition (Get used to a dirty Aberystwyth — the council says it’s skint, Cambrian News, 7 September).
Try telling those nurses, ambulance staff, fire service staff, police and all others in the same boat. I feel very annoyed about these increases when others don’t get a penny.
Ray Blackburne,
Penparcau