A ‘disgusted’ Llanidloes High School parent has taken their children out of school after news broke that the school was being investigated over a ‘creationism campaign’.
Parents stated they had ‘no idea’ their children were ‘exposed’ to creationist beliefs.
This week Headteacher Daniel Evans was accused of ‘promoting creationism’ at the school, despite Welsh government stating community schools “are not permitted to have a religious leaning”.
One parent said: “I have kept them off while this is being sorted - I'm worried about where we stand as parents.
“The headteacher's response to us is quite frankly unacceptable- he feels he has done no wrong.
“I decided to allow them back to school today... [but] am disgusted by [the news], we had no clue.”
The National Secular Society (NSS) shared images of wall-sized posters allegedly on display at the school stating ‘God made all the nations’, describing the solar system as ‘great works of the Lord’, and that ‘God created the great creatures of the sea’.
An advice page allegedly at the back of student planners offers psalm passages under issues including abuse, addiction, suicide, gambling, sex and relationships, instructing people to ‘flee from sexual immorality’ and ‘the evil desires of youth’.
NSS wrote to the Cabinet Secretary for Education on 14 June calling for a ban on teaching creationism in Welsh schools.
Stephen Evans, chief executive of the NSS, said he is concerned public money was spent on these resources: “Promoting creationism is entirely without educational justification, and actively undermines teaching about evidence-based theories such as evolution, as well as children’s critical thinking skills.
“The extensive campaign of evangelism at Llanidloes High School is a gross violation of the trust which should exist between pupils, parents, and staff.
“Significant school time and resources have been expended on efforts to inculcate the religious ideology of the headteacher.
“The Welsh Government must urgently investigate Llanidloes High School, and introduce measures explicitly prohibiting the promotion of creationism.”
He added: "Since we exposed the evangelism at Llanidloes High School, we have had several parents reach out who were unaware of the issue.
“Most people assume it's not legal to promote creationism at schools - it demonstrates the need for Wales to explicitly prohibit creationism in schools, just as England has done." Creationism is banned from being taught as scientific theory in England, but not prohibited in Welsh schools.
Daniel Evans is listed as an ‘elder’ of Newtown Evangelical Church with ‘particular oversight of the work against children and young people’.
He allegedly instructed teachers to show a video advertising a Christian evangelical course, which can be followed at a lunch club called ‘Lighthouse’.
This comes after the high school was given a glowing report by Estyn inspectors, Wales’ education and training inspectorate, with no mention in inspector or parent/ carers February reports.
A spokesperson for Powys County Council said: “As a council we are currently in discussion with the Headteacher, Chair of Governors and Welsh Government on this matter.
“It is essential that headteachers, senior leaders and governors understand the legal requirements of Religion, Values and Ethics.”