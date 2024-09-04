A day after voting to close a care home, charge for parking on Aberystwyth promenade and plans to close four rural schools, Ceredigion County Council has launched a consultation asking people their opinion on how services are run.
The Living in Ceredigion consultation is seeking views of local residents on how the council is doing.
The three main topics are what is important to you, experience of your local area and how the council is doing.
The survey asks whether residents feel safe at night, whether their local area is well looked after and how satisfied or dissatisfied residents are with the way Ceredigion County Council runs things.
The survey asks residents to score Ceredigion County Council's provision of services such as education, social services and housing between one and five.
The survey then asks, How much do you trust Ceredigion County Council?
Cllr Matthew Vaux, Ceredigion’s Cabinet member responsible for Public Protection says: “Receiving residents’ views will help shape their local area and their local services, so it is important to hear from as many residents as possible across the county.”
The consultation will close on 31 October 2024.
To complete the survey online visit: https://surveys.data.cymru/s/526ArolwgPreswylwyr_ResidentSurvey/